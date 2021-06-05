NBA Playoffs: The Real Kawhi Leonard Showed Up Against Mavericks For The Clippers

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to a 104-97 win over the Mavericks to force Game 7.

When an NBA team is on the verge of elimination, the superstars are supposed to show what they can do.

Kawhi Leonard made sure to stand out with 45 points on Friday evening and led the Clippers to a 104-97 win over the Mavericks to force a Game 7.

Some Tweets about Leonard's performance can be seen below.

The Clippers were 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball