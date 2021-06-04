NBA Playoffs: "They Might F---k Around and Go For It" Lakers' Dennis Schroder Says of Suns and Devin Booker

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 113-100 in Los Angeles, California, ending their season in the first round on Thursday night.

They were torched by Devin Booker, who went off for 47 points and 11 rebounds.

During his exit interview on Friday, Dennis Schroder of the Lakers shared some powerful thoughts about how good he thinks the Suns are.

"Devin Booker, when he keeps playing like this, they might f---k around and go for it," Schroder said on Friday.

The quote can also be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The entire exit interview from Schroder can be watched here.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball