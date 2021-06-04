NBA Playoffs: "They Might F---k Around and Go For It" Lakers' Dennis Schroder Says of Suns and Devin Booker
Dennis Schroder thinks the Phoenix Suns could win the NBA Championship.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 113-100 in Los Angeles, California, ending their season in the first round on Thursday night.
They were torched by Devin Booker, who went off for 47 points and 11 rebounds.
During his exit interview on Friday, Dennis Schroder of the Lakers shared some powerful thoughts about how good he thinks the Suns are.
"Devin Booker, when he keeps playing like this, they might f---k around and go for it," Schroder said on Friday.
The quote can also be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.
The entire exit interview from Schroder can be watched here.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.