NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers host the Nuggets for Game 4.

Carmelo Anthony has resurrected his first-ballot Hall of Fame career with the Portland Trail Blazers the last two seasons and is in the middle of a playoff series against his former team (the Denver Nuggets).

On Saturday before the game, the Trail Blazers posted a picture of Anthony's pre-game outfit, and that Tweet can be seen below.

The Trail Blazers are 5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 on Saturday in Portland, according to FanDuel.

