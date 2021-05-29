NBA Playoffs:Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

The Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets in Portland for Game 4.

The Portland Trail Blazers are down 2-1 in their series with the Denver Nuggets and get a chance to tie up the series at home in Portland on Saturday in Game 4.

The Trail Blazers starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are 4.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 on Saturday in Portland, according to FanDuel.

