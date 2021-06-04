NBA Playoffs: Twitter Pokes Fun at Lakers' Kyle Kuzma With Hilarious Photo And Lakers Lose to Suns
Kyle Kuzma scored just two points in Game 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 113-100 on Thursday night at Staples Center.
In their final game of the season, Kyle Kuzma scored just two points, and the Lakers as a whole just did not seem to play with a sense of urgency.
Twitter, as it always does, poked some fun at the struggling Lakers and Kuzma.
Below is an entertaining cartoon photo of Kuzma looking at two jerseys of teams in the CBA. Essentially saying that is where they think he should be playing next season, because he played so poorly.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
