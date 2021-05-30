NBA Playoffs Watch: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Puts the Moves on Nets' Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum is coming off a 50-point game against the Nets in Boston and got the Celtics their first win of the series.

Now, on Sunday night, he is already off to a great start and had a great series of moves on Kevin Durant, and the video can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

