NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Paul George and Mavericks' Luka Doncic Show Respect After Game 7

Paul George and Luka Doncic shared a moment on the floor together after Game 7's win for the Clippers over the Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs despite Luka Doncic's 46 points and 14 assists.

After the game, Paul George, who had 22 points and ten assists, showed his respect to Doncic.

The video can be seen from Bleacher Report below.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball