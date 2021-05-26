NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Pre-Game Outfit Against 76ers

The Wizards visit the 76ers for Game 2.

The Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers in Game 2 after losing Game 1 on Sunday.

Before the game, Russell Westbrook was wearing a stylish outfit, and the photo can be seen below from the Wizards' Twitter account.

The 76ers were 8.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia for Game 2 on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Game with the Wizards can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball