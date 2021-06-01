NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Status Against 76ers in Game 5

Russell Westbrook is available for Game 5 against the 76ers.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards saved their season on Monday night, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 122-114, but are down 3-1 in the series.

For Game 5, Westbrook will be available to play, and his status can be seen in a post below from the official Wizards' Twitter account.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites over the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

