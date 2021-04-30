Nets' Blake Griffin Given Flagrant Foul for Contact with Pacers' JaKarr Sampson

Blake Griffin's foul on JaKarr Sampson is ruled a flagrant 1 foul, and Sampson had to leave the game on Thursday from the contact.

JaKarr Sampson on Thursday night against the Nets, suffered an injury after contact with Nets' forward Blake Griffin, that the NBA has ruled as a Flagrant Foul 1.

Griffin was assessed a flagrant foul on the play and Sampson did not return for the remainder of the ball-game in which the Nets routed the Pacers 130-113.

The official NBA Referees account Tweeted about the incident on Friday, and the video and Tweet can be seen below.

"Blake Griffin (BKN) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against JaKarr Sampson (IND) at 9:44 of the 4th quarter on 4/29/21." NBA Offical on Twitter Tweeted on Friday afternoon.

