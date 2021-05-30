Nets' James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Before Game in Boston Against Celtics
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 4 on Sunday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 4 on Sunday night, and after losing the last game on Friday, they will look to rebound on the road.
Before the game in Boston, the Nets' official Twitter account posted James Harden's pre-game outfit, and the photo can be seen in a post below.
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
