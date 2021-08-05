Doug McDermott Averaged More Points Than Carmelo Anthony Last Season

Doug McDermott averaged a career-high 13.6 points per game last season for the Indiana Pacers, which was more points than Carmelo Anthony averaged on the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

Doug McDermott had a career year for the Indiana Pacers last season, and was rewarded with a shiny new contract from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott, who averaged a career-high 13.6 points per game, is signing a 3-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs (See Tweet below).

McDermott also shot 53.2% FG, and 38.8% from the three-point range.

The season McDermott had is even more impressive when considering he averaged more points last year than future first ballot Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony just agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).

Anthony averaged 13.4 points per game, which is just a tad below what McDermott averaged.

Both the Lakers and the Spurs made good signings, but most NBA fans would definitely not realize that McDermott had a season that was on par with Anthony's last year.

The Pacers will definitely miss his production off the bench in 2021-22.

