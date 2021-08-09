The Pacers Will Have To Keep Knicks' Obi Toppin From Getting Hot

Obi Toppin had a big game for the New York Knicks against the Toronto Raptors in their first Summer League game on Sunday. The Indiana Pacers will have to contain the second-year pro in their first Summer League game on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers will play their first Summer League game on Monday, and they will have to go up against Obi Toppin and the New York Knicks.

Toppin and the Knicks had their 2021 NBA Summer League debut end in a 89-79 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

However, Toppin had a game-high 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly had 15.

The Pacers will have to contain the 2020 8th overall pick if they want to win their first game of Summer League play on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Toppin's Rookie Stats:

2020-21: 4.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 49.8% FG

The 2020 National College Player of The Year at the University of Dayton did not have the big rookie season that Knicks fans hoped for. Still, if anything was evident in Sunday's first Summer League game, the potential is there for him to shine.

Some highlights from Sunday's game for Toppin can be seen embedded below from the Knicks' Twitter account.

The game will be broadcasted on NBA T.V. at 2 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, and Pacers fans will get a chance to see some of their new players, including the 13th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft Chris Duarte, make his Summer League debut.

Pacers Summer League Roster:

Goga Bitadze Duane Washington, Jr. Tyrone Wallace Terry Taylor Cassius Stanley Keifer Sykes Devin Robinson Terry Henderson Chris Duarte Jordan Bone Oshae Brissett Amida Brimah Bennie Boatwright

