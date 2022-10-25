One-on-one with Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith was traded to the Indiana Pacers in early July, and he is already making an impact for his new team.

It took the young wing just two games to be promoted into the starting five. He's defended well for the franchise so far, and his skill growth this year has made him a more well-rounded offensive player.

"Nesmith, he's just a guy that wants the challenge of guarding the best guy to start the game," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Nesmith. "He's tough, he's physical, he's about all the right things."

Through four games, Indiana has a +3.89 net rating with Nesmith on the court and a -8.85 net rating with him on the bench. The third-year pro has had a massive impact for his new squad so far.

Nesmith chatted one-on-one with AllPacers recently for a wide-ranging conversation about his time with the team, his relationship with Carlisle, adjusting after being traded, and much more.

AllPacers: So you get your first start of the season tonight. What went into that, and how did you feel you did with that new group in this game?

Aaron Nesmith: Just playing the role that coach Carlisle asked me to play. Playing to the best of my ability, bringing energy and bringing defense. Trying to spark that first group and build the lead so our second unit can come in and build on it even more.

AllPacers: Rick [Carlisle] just talked about how you want to guard the best player on the other team. What makes you a good fit with that group or any group that you're in on this team?

Nesmith: Yes. I'm taking a lot of pride in my defense this year. I want to be the best defender on the floor every time I step on the floor, and so in order to do that, I have to take on the challenge of guarding the other team's best player for the entirety of the game. So I think I've done a good job of it so far. I'm going to continue to work at it and get better.

AllPacers: Three games in with a new franchise. How do you feel like you've settled in with this Pacers team now that you've had some games under your belt?

Nesmith: I think I've settled in pretty good here with all the guys. We all get along really well, we all hang out. We enjoy playing with each other and for each other. So it's been a lot of fun. I'm very happy to be here, it's been everything I expected it to be so far.

AllPacers: You've talked about, and there've been questions about, how Jalen [Smith] came here last year and got a guaranteed role, and how it helped him grow a lot and how that would help you. Now that you've had that and had playing time in games, how has that aided your growth with this team?

Nesmith: It has definitely helped me grow every single day. It's showing me more and more what kind of player I am and what kind of player I can be in this league. So I've just got to continue to grow in that every single day.

AllPacers: How has your chemistry and relationship with Rick [Carlisle] grown since you got here?

Nesmith: It has grown every single day. Rick came in and believed in me as soon as the trade happened. So just continuing to earn that trust and continue to play hard for a coach that believes in me and wants me to be great.

AllPacers: You started today, but you've been with the second unit a lot even at times in this game. How do you feel like that group has done, especially since throughout the season it's been one of the best groups for this team?

Nesmith: We just do a good job of bringing energy off the bench, and I think that's something that a lot of guys in this league take for granted. A lot of guys come off the bench really slow trying to get into the game. So if we come into the game energetic, really just smash them from the jump, they take a step back and we determine how physical the game is going to be.

AllPacers: What players on this team have you grown close with in your time here? Besides Daniel [Theis], who you obviously already knew.

Nesmith: Everybody, everybody. James Johnson is on me a lot, he's taken me under his wing. T.J. McConnell has been huge for me. Big credit to T.J., he's in my ear every single chance I get.

AllPacers: Is anybody funnier than James [Johnson]?

Nesmith: James is always cracking jokes!

AllPacers: I didn't see every Celtics game, but it feels like you're handling the ball more with this team than you did with them. What went into that? Was that a focus for you on growth with this team?

Nesmith: It's just an expanding role. There's more I can do with this team. There's more that is asked of me on this team. I'm going to stay in my lane, and I'm going to continue to grow gradually as the year goes on and be the best player that I can be in the role that I have.

AllPacers: Has your game prep or approach changed from Boston to this team at all?

Nesmith: Yes it has. I've got to prepare differently now that I know that I'm playing more minutes than I did in the past. So, definitely growing more and more and just making sure that I'm mentally locked in every single day.

AllPacers: How's the foot? Is it about pain for you at this point? *Note, Nesmith was dealing with a plantar fascia issue at the time.*

Nesmith: Yeah, it's just about pain tolerance.

AllPacers: What will it take for this team, at 1-2, to take a step forward as you go on this long road trip?

Nesmith: To play the way that we did in the second half today. Energy, defense first, and defense will dictate our offense. Once we started playing hard defense, offense got it easy. So it's important for us to make sure we put that first. Everything else will come.

Nesmith and the Pacers next take the court on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.