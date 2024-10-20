A full training camp has Pascal Siakam more prepared for first full season with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Pascal Siakam has been with the Indiana Pacers for more than 10 months, yet a large portion of his practice time with the team has come in the last few weeks. The 30-year-old forward was dealt from the Toronto Raptors to the Pacers in a mid-season trade earlier this year, and it's hard for teams to find practice time when games are coming often. Right now, though, the blue and gold are going through training camp. They're practicing several days a week.
For Siakam, that's a big deal. He built some chemistry with his teammates last season, but those connections are becoming stronger. And this month, he can completely adapt to Indiana's style of play, something that he discussed adapting to after re-signing with the Pacers in July.
"The scheme of what we need to do as a team. Things that for me, I was used to doing it a certain way and I have to unlearn it and learn a new way," Siakam said of adjusting to the Pacers. It would apply to any new team. "That takes time, and I'm committed to it."
That commitment starts with training camp, which has more benefits for Siakam than basically every other returning player in the Circle City. The two-time All-Star is going through his first camp with the franchise, which gives him an opportunity to fully grasp a system that he already enhanced last season.
The Cameroonian forward averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for Indiana last season. His size, rebounding, and secondary scoring were critical to the team's success, especially when star guard Tyrese Haliburton was limited. And in the postseason, Siakam was vital. He carried the Pacers early in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now, armed with a new major contract, he's back for more, and training camp gives him a chance to get better. Siakam can use the bonus practice time to become fully united with his team in a way that was nearly impossible last season.
"A lot of running," Siakam joked about what he had gotten out of the early parts of training camp. "But nah, it's been good. I think just being there from the beginning, all the concepts, everything that we do. I think coming in, we kind of underestimate what it feels like to be in the middle of the season, coming into a new team, a new city. So this feels good."
Not only did Siakam come in mid-season, but major players were sent out. Indiana dealt away Buddy Hield and Bruce Brown last year, two players with big roles. Doug McDermott was acquired and also didn't have a training camp. The team was still effective, but they had major mid-season shakeups.
Now, they have continuity and believe that they'll be even better. Siakam having a training camp is part of that equation.
Haliburton went through something similar. He was sent to Indiana in February of 2022, so he had to figure out his new reality and system quickly. Unlike Siakam, the Pacers team that Haliburton was traded to wasn't a winning group at the time. He didn't have the pressure of instant production. Yet he still played well before his first training camp came over seven months later.
"For me, when I got my first full year of camp here, things really took off for me," the now All-NBA guard said. He was an All-Star for the first time after having a training camp in Indiana.
"That's what I'm really excited about, to be honest with y'all," Haliburton shared of Siakam having a full camp. It was hard, in Haliburton's eyes, to fairly judge that duo last year due to injuries and trade timing. But things clicked in the playoffs, and they now have a stronger relationship thanks to their time in camp.
Beyond his two-man game with another star, Siakam said that he feels better about the team's concepts and his role in them. He has a better understanding of how the Pacers play. In about 19 minutes per game during preseason action, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
The volume and effectiveness of his ball handling stood out, especially early in the preseason. Siakam had 15 points, three rebounds, and four assists in the Pacers first exhibition down in Atlanta and was making plays in transition. He looked great, though it was his best preseason performance.
When the regular season starts, Siakam will be more connected with his team than he was at the end of the last campaign. That matters, and now much it makes the team better could determine how much Indiana improves compared to last season. They only had the two-time All-NBA forward for 41 outings last season.
"To actually go through training camp, get to know all the stuff before so when you get into the season you feel more prepared," Siakam said of the value of camp. He feels better about the team's concepts now, and he's taking advantage of extra practice time. The eight-year pro will hope to lead Indiana to a great 2024-25 campaign starting on Wednesday.
