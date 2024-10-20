James Wiseman learning with Indiana Pacers, hoping to forget the past with new team
INDIANAPOLIS — James Wiseman played on one of the NBA's best teams when he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, then one of the league's worst squads when traded to the Detroit Pistons. He had different roles with both franchises in the early stages of his career.
Now Wiseman is with the Indiana Pacers, and none of that background matters. "He's a great young prospect still. He's still very young. We need to forget about where he was drafted. We need to forget about the things that may or may not have happened along the way," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Wiseman. "He's had a great summer with our staff and with his teammates."
It's a totally new situation for Wiseman, who shared this offseason that he chose to come to the Pacers to develop. He's seen the franchise change the career path of Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin, and several others in recent seasons and hopes that he can be next. He projects to be the third center behind Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson this year.
Wiseman's size has stood out to many within the Pacers franchise. He's tall, muscular, and fast for a big man. Those traits make him a great rebounder, a skill that travels to any team, and solid above-the-rim player.
Indiana hopes they can develop the rest of his game. "He's just got to keep learning. It's important that things are simple, and that his job is simple. Defensively, we do different things than the last two teams he was with. So there's some adjustment there," Carlisle said. "But he's a tremendous person. He's a great worker. He has a pure heart, and he wants to be a part of a team, something bigger than him. He's a wonderful guy to be around every day."
The head coach added that the biggest adjustment for Wiseman is the Pacers tempo. They play fast and get their bigs into spots early. What has stood out in the preseason about the Pacers new big man is his finishing. On a Pacers team that loves rim pressure and passing, an above-the-rim center with incredible size can be a weapon. Wiseman shot 70.8% in the four exhibitions, and seven of his made shots were dunks.
There are certainly ways he can help the Pacers. His true impact will be defined by his improvement and how much he is able to apply what he is coached on. So far, his attitude and approach indicate that he's trying his best to do exactly that.
"I really want to come in and just develop... just come in and just add to [what they have]," Wiseman said after one of his first practices with his new team.
Wiseman went to Dallas with his position group this summer. He spent time with Jackson and Turner, and the three discussed what it takes to be a big man with the Pacers. It's a unique role, and Wiseman had a lot to learn. There's a lot of pace and movement, and it can take a while to figure everything out.
The former number two overall pick knows he is mobile enough to handle it. He's fast and athletic for his size. He will have to execute with the blue and gold, though. Wiseman will have to make quick decisions without hesitating, execute the right reads, and keep things moving. It will take time to fit in on an established team with tons of chemistry from last season, but Indiana's system works well for big men when it clicks.
Just ask Turner and Jackson, who have both been with the team their whole career. They've both been extremely efficient in recent years. Smith had his best seasons with the Pacers, too. Wiseman wants to be next.
"It was fun. One thing I learned is conditioning. Being in the greatest shape. Because in Indiana, everyone is in great shape," Wiseman said of the Dallas trip. He said that the simple things and little details will be key for him, and he's been working with assistant coach Jim Boylen to refine the minutiae.
Development is a never-ending goal for players and teams. Adding Wiseman into the mix is proof that Indiana still believes in their development system, even in a season that features expectations to win and win often. The Pacers think he can help and that they can turn him into an impactful player.
Wiseman's established teammates see what he is and what he can be so far. "He's good, he's long, he jumps, he swallows up everything at the rim. He's gonna help us a lot of the defensive and offensive side of the ball," forward Aaron Nesmith said. "He has all these tangibles. He's huge... Big body, get downhill. And he keeps the game simple," Turner added.
Growing from that base will be everything for Wiseman — he's a former NBA Champion and McDonald's All-American. Progress could come in many forms, and he'll certainly have chances to play and contribute at a position that features injuries often due to its physical nature.
"This might sound crazy, but actually all the setbacks really made me stronger as a person. It built on my character a lot," Wiseman said. He learned to be assertive, and those traits now come to the Circle City.
Wiseman is on his second contract, and he's playing to earn a bigger role and perhaps another deal in the future. His chances of earning both of those things will come down to how much he learns and improves with the Pacers.
"I'm going to work my tail off every day," Wiseman said. His season starts on Wednesday.
