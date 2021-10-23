Opinion: Harry Giles Would Be A Good Fit On The Indiana Pacers And Two Others

The Los Angeles Clippers waived Harry Giles on Saturday, and the announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Giles had spent the preseason with the Clippers.

The forward is still just 23 years old, and was once the number one ranked recruit in the country by ESPN coming out of high school.

He suffered injuries before he got to the NBA that set him back, but he was still the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and has shown glimpses of what he can do when given the right opportunity.

Opinion: Giles would fit well on these three teams:

Brooklyn Nets: The Nets have a loaded roster that is filled with superstars and veterans. Players like Kevin Durant and James Harden and older players past their primes like Paul Milsap and Blake Griffin. However, they do not have a ton of youth on the roster. It's also not like they can do much in terms of the trade market, or free agency with the way their roster is currently constructed. Giles is a low-risk, high-reward option, and could be a valuable pice off of their bench.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers are in an interesting spot of being good, but not great. They're far from bad, but they also probably won't be close to title contention this season. Why not swing for the fences on a guy who could pan out to be really good? They also play in a small-market, which can sometimes lead to trouble signing top-players.

New York Knicks: Last year, the Knicks had the best season as a franchise since Carmelo Anthony was running the show in 2013. They're also a young team with players like Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. Giles could fit their up and coming team and provide much needed depth to the roster.