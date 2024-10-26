Top 3 Takeaways From Pacers Brutal Loss to Knicks
When the Indiana Pacers stepped onto the floor against the New York Knicks on Friday night, they did so with the belief that they could compete with them. This Pacers team took down the Knicks in the postseason last year and they were coming off a win to open the new season.
But it quickly showed that the two teams weren't the same and Indiana fell short. They dropped this game and had some concerning moments within it.
Here are the top three biggest takeaways from the bad loss on the road.
1. Tyrese Haliburton has to be more consistent
Haliburton went scoreless in this game and it definently hurt the team. While the other members of the Pacers also didn't help, Haliburton is the leader of this unit.
However, he isn't too concerned with his play and will try to get back to form in their next contest.
"We just missed a ton of shots and it starts with me," Haliburton said. "I ain't tripping. The great thing about it is tomorrow we don't play. I'm going to get in the gym and I'm gonna shoot. We're all gonna shoot and we're going to be ready to go on Sunday (against Philadelphia.) ... I'm gonna get a lot of shots tomorrow. I'm gonna get a lot of shots on Sunday and I'm gonna be ready to go on Sunday."
2. Indiana can't afford to start slow
If the Pacers want to replicate the success that they saw last season, they will need to get off to a good start this year. They currently sit with a record of 1-1 on the year but have a tough schedule coming up.
Head coach Rick Carlisle weighed in on the tough schedule.
“This is a gauntlet schedule that we start with,” Carlisle said. “The game in Detroit was a bitch. This game obviously speaks for itself. Philly … they’re coming in desperate. We have to come in desperate, too. We have to fight and claw for everything at this point in the season.
Indiana plays the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks over their next five games. It will be crucial to not take these games lightly and get off to a good start.
3. Pacers need more from starters each game
In this game, the Pacers starters were outscored 102-31 compared to the Knicks starters. That is a serious issue and they can't have this happen again if they want to reach their goals this season.
They will get another chance to show what they can do against the 76ers but will need more effort in that game. If they can come away with a win, it could help set them up well for this crucial stretch coming up.