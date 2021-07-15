Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Thursday
The Indiana Pacers are bringing in NBA Draft prospects to workout on Thursday.
The Indiana Pacers have announced the six NBA Draft prospects they are bringing in for workouts on Thursday, and the Tweet from the Pacers with the full list can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
The NBA Draft is on July 29, and the Pacers have the 13th overall selection in the first round.
This is the fifth draft workout that the Pacers have hosted for NBA Draft prospects in Indianapolis.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.