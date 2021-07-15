Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Thursday

The Indiana Pacers are bringing in NBA Draft prospects to workout on Thursday.

The Indiana Pacers have announced the six NBA Draft prospects they are bringing in for workouts on Thursday, and the Tweet from the Pacers with the full list can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The NBA Draft is on July 29, and the Pacers have the 13th overall selection in the first round.

This is the fifth draft workout that the Pacers have hosted for NBA Draft prospects in Indianapolis.

