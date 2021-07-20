Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Tuesday
The Indiana Pacers will workout six NBA Draft prospects in Indiana on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Tuesday in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a Tweet below with all of the prospects who will be in attendance can be seen from the Pacers.
The Pacers have the 13th overall selection the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held on July 29.
Marcus Garrett, A.J. Lawson, John Petty Jr., Yves Pons, Aamir Simms and D.J. Steward Jr. are the prospects working out on Tuesday for the Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.