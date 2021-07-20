Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers will workout six NBA Draft prospects in Indiana on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Tuesday in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a Tweet below with all of the prospects who will be in attendance can be seen from the Pacers.

The Pacers have the 13th overall selection the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held on July 29.

Marcus Garrett, A.J. Lawson, John Petty Jr., Yves Pons, Aamir Simms and D.J. Steward Jr. are the prospects working out on Tuesday for the Pacers.

Related stories on NBA basketball