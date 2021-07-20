Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers will workout six NBA draft prospects on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers will host their seventh pre-draft workout for 2021 NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday.

The team Tweeted out a photo with a list of all the players that will be in attendance on Wednesday, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Chris Duarte, Sam Hauser, Corey Kispert, Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and McKinley Wright are all six of the prospects that will be in Indiana on Wednesday.

Related stories on NBA basketball