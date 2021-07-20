Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Them On Wednesday
The Indiana Pacers will workout six NBA draft prospects on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers will host their seventh pre-draft workout for 2021 NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday.
The team Tweeted out a photo with a list of all the players that will be in attendance on Wednesday, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
Chris Duarte, Sam Hauser, Corey Kispert, Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and McKinley Wright are all six of the prospects that will be in Indiana on Wednesday.
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.