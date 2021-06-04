Pacers Look Back on Goga Bitadze's Second NBA Season

Goga Bitadze finished his second NBA season averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 45 games for the Indiana Pacers.

Bitadze, the 2019 18th overall pick, started three games and improved his points and rebounds per game while playing more minutes than his rookie season.

In a video shared by the Pacers below, Bitadze reflected on his sophomore season playing in the NBA.

"I think guys did great job. Coaches did great job," Bitadze said. "It was tough season just overall with injures, with all these new protocols, NBA protocols, not having fans, a really tough schedule and I think overall team did pretty well."

