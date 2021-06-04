Pacers Look Back on Goga Bitadze's Second NBA Season
Goga Bitadze finished his second NBA season.
Goga Bitadze finished his second NBA season averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 45 games for the Indiana Pacers.
Bitadze, the 2019 18th overall pick, started three games and improved his points and rebounds per game while playing more minutes than his rookie season.
In a video shared by the Pacers below, Bitadze reflected on his sophomore season playing in the NBA.
"I think guys did great job. Coaches did great job," Bitadze said. "It was tough season just overall with injures, with all these new protocols, NBA protocols, not having fans, a really tough schedule and I think overall team did pretty well."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.