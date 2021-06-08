Pacers Look Back on Justin Holiday's Season

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Justin Holiday on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers continued their series of looking back on players on the roster 2021 season.

On the day they looked back at Justin Holiday's season (see highlights from the Pacers below).

"Probably one of the most roller-coaster type years I've ever had as a professional," Holiday said via the Pacers. "It was as we all know so many things we had to deal with."

Holiday played in every single game for the third straight season.

The full video of the interview can be seen from the Pacers' Twitter account below.

