Pacers Look Back on T.J. Warren's Season
T.J. Warren missed most of the season due to injury.
T.J. Warren averaged 15.5 points per game for the Indiana Pacers on the season but only played in four games due to a season-ending injury.
Warren had a stress fracture and got surgery on it to end his season.
On Saturday, the Pacers looked back on his year and posted an interview with Warren (seen below).
"Rehabbing is going good going in the right direction," Warren said via the Pacers. "Very excited to get back healthy and put on that Pacers uniform."
The entire interview can be seen in the Tweet from the Pacers above.
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.