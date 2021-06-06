Pacers Look Back on T.J. Warren's Season

T.J. Warren missed most of the season due to injury.

T.J. Warren averaged 15.5 points per game for the Indiana Pacers on the season but only played in four games due to a season-ending injury.

Warren had a stress fracture and got surgery on it to end his season.

On Saturday, the Pacers looked back on his year and posted an interview with Warren (seen below).

"Rehabbing is going good going in the right direction," Warren said via the Pacers. "Very excited to get back healthy and put on that Pacers uniform."

The entire interview can be seen in the Tweet from the Pacers above.

