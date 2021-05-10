Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Cavs
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his sixth consecutive game on Monday night.
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his sixth consecutive game on Monday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Brogdon hurt his hamstring in a game against the Brooklyn Nets less than two weeks ago and has yet to return to action after leaving in the first quarter of that game.
The Pacers lost the game against the Nets that he left early in, and are 2-3 in the games that he has missed as a whole since the injury.
On Monday, they will look to hand the Cavaliers their 11th loss in a row.
The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers are 9.5 point-favorites, according to FanDuel.
