Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Russell Westbrook and Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth consecutive game on Saturday night against the Wizards

The Indiana Pacers will be without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon for his fifth consecutive game missed. After injuring his hamstring early in a game against the Brooklyn Nets last week, he has yet to return to action for the Pacers.

The Pacers lost the game against the Nets that he left early and are 2-2 in the four games he missed.

On Saturday, the hole without Brogdon will be a big one on offense and defense as they try to slow down Russell Westbrook and the Wizards to hold onto the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

A win for the Wizards and the loss for the Pacers would flip-flop the two teams in the standings and have the Pacers only three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the final playoff spot.

The Pacers are 4-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed the status of Brogdon



