Pacers Officially Announce New Assistant Coaches

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced their new assistant coaches that will be on Rick Carlisle's staff.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below with all of their names, and more on the hirings can be read here from the Pacers.

Lloyd Pierce, Ronald Nored, Jenny Boucek and Mike Weinar are the new coaches that will be on the bench with Carlisle next season in Indiana.

