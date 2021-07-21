Pacers Share Interview With Kansas Star Marcus Garrett

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Marcus Garrett.

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Macrus Garrett, and the video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Garrett played four years at Kansas for the Jayhawks, and during his senior year he averaged 11.0 points per game.

He worked out for them on Tuesday in Indiana.

The Pacers held their seventh session of workouts for NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday.

The NBA draft is on July 29.

