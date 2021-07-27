Pacers Share Interview With NBA Draft Prospect TreVion Crews

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with TreVion Crews on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with TreVion Crews, who played for the Bethel Pilots in college, which is located in Mishawaka, Indiana.

The video of the interview can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Monday was the seventh NBA Draft prospect workout day that the Pacers have held, and more on Crews and the players there can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss with Pacers.com (see Tweet below).

The NBA Draft is on Thursday.

Related stories on NBA basketball