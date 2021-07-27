Pacers Share Interview With NBA Draft Prospect TreVion Crews
The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with TreVion Crews on Monday.
The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with TreVion Crews, who played for the Bethel Pilots in college, which is located in Mishawaka, Indiana.
The video of the interview can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Monday was the seventh NBA Draft prospect workout day that the Pacers have held, and more on Crews and the players there can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss with Pacers.com (see Tweet below).
The NBA Draft is on Thursday.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.