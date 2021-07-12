The Indiana Pacers shared photos from the 2000 NBA Finals on Twitter.

While Game 3 of the NBA Finals was taking place on Sunday night, Indiana Pacers shared some old photos of their 2000 NBA Finals run against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Tweet from the Pacers with the photos can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Lakers won the series in six games led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, and the Pacers have not been to the Finals since.

