Pacers' T.J. McConnell is The NBA Steals Champion

The Indiana Pacers had their season ended in the play-in tournament against the Washington Wizards.

After finishing the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, they won their first play-in game over the Charlotte Hornets but could not win the next game to get into the regular NBA Playoffs.

One of the bright spots for their season was T.J. McConnell, and he got the most steals in all of the NBA for the 2021 season.

