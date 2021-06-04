Pacers' T.J. Warren Sends Out a One Word Tweet About His Former Suns' Teammate Devin Booker

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker played on the Suns together for four years.

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker played together on the Phoenix Suns for four years, and during Devin Booker's massive night on Thursday evening, Warren Tweeted: "Book".

The tweet from Warren on Thursday night during Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns can be seen below.

Booker finished with 47 points and 11 rebounds.

During their time together in Phoenix, they never won more than 24 games in a season and were consistently one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Both players have finally experienced the playoffs (Warren on the Pacers last season and Booker this season).

