Pacers Wish New Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce Good Luck In The Olympics With Team USA

Lloyd Pierce is on the Team USA Men's Basketball Olympic coaching staff, and on Saturday, the Indiana Pacers wished their new assistant coach good luck in the Olympic games.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded from the team's Twitter account.

Pierce was brought onto Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, and more on that can be read here, and seen in a Tweet below from earlier in the month.

Related stories on NBA basketball