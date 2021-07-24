Pacers Wish New Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce Good Luck In The Olympics With Team USA
Lloyd Pierce is on the Team USA coaching staff.
Lloyd Pierce is on the Team USA Men's Basketball Olympic coaching staff, and on Saturday, the Indiana Pacers wished their new assistant coach good luck in the Olympic games.
The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded from the team's Twitter account.
Pierce was brought onto Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, and more on that can be read here, and seen in a Tweet below from earlier in the month.
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.