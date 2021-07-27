Report About Chris Paul's Status With Phoenix Suns

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports that Chris Paul wants to be back with the Suns, and the Suns want Paul back.

Chris Paul has a player-option for next season that could keep him in Phoenix with the Suns for one more year, or he can opt-out and become an unrestricted free agent (see spotrac for his contract breakdown).

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports that Paul and the Suns both have a mutual interest (see Tweet below from Gambadoro).

Paul is 36-years-old, and the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals last week.

