Report: Pacers guard Buddy Hield drawing trade interest from other teams

Much of the talk surrounding the Indiana Pacers this trade season has been about who the team could acquire in trades and the future of center Myles Turner. But another name should be added into the conversation, according to a recent report from Shams Charania in The Athletic: Buddy Hield.

Hield was a name linked often to the Los Angeles Lakers in trade reports this offseason, but that chatter died down after both franchises started off their campaign with different results than many expected. Now, though, other teams may be in the mix for the sweet-shooting guard.

Charania reports that other teams "have expressed interest," in Hield, noting that the seven-year veteran has been a good locker room presence for the blue and gold. Currently, Hield is second in the NBA in total three-point shots made and is shooting 40.5% from long range, the third-best mark of his career.

The report does not link any specific teams to the 2016 lottery pick, but it's easy to imagine many contending franchises being interested in adding Hield's shooting ability. He has finished top-four in total three-pointers made in each of the last four NBA seasons, and he is on pace to do it again in 2022-23.

The Pacers have the salary cap space to make imbalanced trades, so there are several ways in which they could deal Hield. The 30-year-old guard has one more season remaining on his contract after the ongoing campaign, and his salary declines from this season into next.

Hield's strong play, especially offensively, has been a big part of the Pacers' surprising 17-16 start, though he is a below-average defensive player. Given his age compared to the rest of Indiana's roster, it makes sense why the team may consider moving him, but his efficient play combined with his solid off-court relationship with his teammates means it would make total sense if the blue and gold held onto him.

The Pacers will have a ton of team-building options this year given their cap situation and surprising start.