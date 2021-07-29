Report: Pacers Interested In Pelicans' Lonzo Ball?

Report: Indiana Pacers Interested In Former Lakers' Number 2 Pick Lonzo Ball?
The Indiana Pacers discussed Lonzo Ball two weeks ago, according to a report from J. Michael of the IndyStar.
The Indiana Pacers discussed Lonzo Ball two weeks ago, according to a report from J. Michael of the IndyStar.
The Indiana Pacers discussed Lonzo Ball two weeks ago, according to J Michael of the IndyStar.
The report from Michael on Tuesday can be seen in a chain of Tweets that are embedded below.
H/t NBA Central who's Tweet can be seen in a post embedded below, and who's article can be read here at this link.
Ball spent the first two years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers after being the number two overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has since spent the last two years in New Orleans with the Pelicans.
He is a restricted a free agent this off-season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.