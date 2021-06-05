Report: Indiana Pacers Interested in Former Trail Blazers' Coach Terry Stotts

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Indiana Pacers are interested in Terry Stotts to be their head coach.

The Indiana Pacers ended their season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and before the season ended, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that head coach Nate Bjorkgren could be fired (article hyperlinked and Tweet below).

To add more fuel to the fire, in President of Basketball Operation Kevin Pritchard's end-of-season presser, he did not commit to Bjorkgren (Tweet below from Forbes' Tony East).

On Saturday, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that the Pacers have interest in Terry Stotts (recently parted ways with the Trail Blazers on Friday night).

Stein's Tweet can be seen below.

