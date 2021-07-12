REPORT: Pacers, Thunder, Pelicans, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Interested In Collin Sexton

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on a list of teams interested in Collin Sexton.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are all "evaluating a trade" for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

The article from Amico can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Sexton just finished his third season in the NBA and averaged 24.3 points per game in 60 games for the Cavaliers.

Related stories on NBA basketball