REPORT: Suns' Chris Paul Expected to Become Free Agent
Bleacher Report reports that Chris Paul is expected to turn down his player-option for the 2021-22 NBA season.
The Phoenix Suns have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2010 season when they had Steve Nash.
Now another (future) Hall of Fame Point Guard in Chris Paul has them back to the NBA Playoffs, and they have a real shot at contending.
After the season, Paul is set to decide on a one-year player option to stay in Phoenix at $44.4 million.
However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports that sources have told him Paul will decline in hopes of landing a more lucrative long-term contract.
The full article can be read by Pincus here, and the Tweet from Bleacher Report can be seen below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.