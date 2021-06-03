REPORT: Suns' Chris Paul Expected to Become Free Agent

Bleacher Report reports that Chris Paul is expected to turn down his player-option for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2010 season when they had Steve Nash.

Now another (future) Hall of Fame Point Guard in Chris Paul has them back to the NBA Playoffs, and they have a real shot at contending.

After the season, Paul is set to decide on a one-year player option to stay in Phoenix at $44.4 million.

However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports that sources have told him Paul will decline in hopes of landing a more lucrative long-term contract.

The full article can be read by Pincus here, and the Tweet from Bleacher Report can be seen below.

