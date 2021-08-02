Report: Pacers Are The Dark Horse Team To Sign Lonzo Ball

Report: There's A "Dark Horse" Team To Get Former Los Angels Lakers' Star And New Orleans Pelicans' Free Agent Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent for the New Orleans Pelicans, and according to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are a dark horse team to get Ball.
H/t Alex Golden of Blue Wire who shared two Tweets with the quote from Hollinger's story and the link to the story.
Hollinger says the Pacers could offer the Pelicans Malcolm Brogdon for Ball.
Earlier on Monday, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls were expected to sign Ball to an offer sheet.
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.