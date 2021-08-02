Report: Pacers Are The Dark Horse Team To Sign Lonzo Ball

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are a "dark horse" team to get Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent for the New Orleans Pelicans, and according to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are a dark horse team to get Ball.

Hollinger's article can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet with the story can be seen embedded below.

H/t Alex Golden of Blue Wire who shared two Tweets with the quote from Hollinger's story and the link to the story.

Hollinger says the Pacers could offer the Pelicans Malcolm Brogdon for Ball.

Earlier on Monday, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls were expected to sign Ball to an offer sheet.

The story can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen below with the article.

