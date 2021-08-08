Report: Pacers Rookie Chris Duarte Is About To Sign A Big Deal With Nike

Report: This 2021 NBA First Round Pick Is About To Sign A Big Endorsement Deal With Nike
The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft last week.
The new Pacers star is already off to a good start, as according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Duarte is "finalizing a lucrative" endorsement deal with Nike.
The Tweet from Haynes can be seen in a post below that is embedded from his Twitter account.
Duarte was born in the Dominican Republic, and played high school basketball in New York.
He started out his college career playing for Northwest Florida State before transferring to the University of Oregon.
At Oregon, he became a star.
His first season with the Ducks he averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, but in his second season (last year) he exploded for 17.1 points per game on 42% shooting from the three-point range and 53% shooting from the field.
The 24-year-old shooting guard stands at 6'6", 190 pounds.
He also just recently just signed his rookie contract with the Pacers (see Tweet below and read more here).
