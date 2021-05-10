Russell Westbrook and Wizards' Game-Time Changed Against Hawks
Russell Westbrook and the Wizards will now face the Hawks 7:00 E.T. on ESPN.
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Washington Wizards on Monday evening, and the Wizards are coming off of a 133-132 win in overtime in Indiana against the Pacers on Saturday.
The win jumped them over the Pacers in the standings, and now the Wizards sit as the number nine seed, while the Pacers fell to the number ten seed.
On Monday night, Westbrook has a chance to break the record for most triple-doubles ever (he tied Oscar Robertson on Saturday).
Rightfully so, the game has been changed to be on ESPN and the start time has changed from 7:30 E.T. to 7:00.
The Wizards are 8-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.
The notice of the change can be seen in a post below from the Atlanta Hawks.
