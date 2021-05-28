NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Official Status Announced for Mavericks Game

Serge Ibaka has officially been ruled out on Friday.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be officially without Serge Ibaka on Friday evening for Game 3 in Dallas, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Earlier in the evening, Shams Charania of The Atheltic, said Serge Ibaka is not expected to play (Tweet seen below).

Now his status of being out is official.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites over the Mavericks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball