NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Official Status Announced for Mavericks Game
Serge Ibaka has officially been ruled out on Friday.
The Los Angeles Clippers will be officially without Serge Ibaka on Friday evening for Game 3 in Dallas, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Earlier in the evening, Shams Charania of The Atheltic, said Serge Ibaka is not expected to play (Tweet seen below).
Now his status of being out is official.
The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites over the Mavericks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.