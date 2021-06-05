NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Official Status Against Mavericks

Serge Ibaka will miss Game 6 against the Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Clippers will not have veteran forward Serge Ibaka during their elimination game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The Mavericks currently lead the series 3-2, and neither team has won a home game.

The status of Ibaka can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball