NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Official Status Against Mavericks
Serge Ibaka will miss Game 6 against the Mavericks.
The Los Angeles Clippers will not have veteran forward Serge Ibaka during their elimination game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
The Mavericks currently lead the series 3-2, and neither team has won a home game.
The status of Ibaka can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.