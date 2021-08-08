Pacers Get Compensation From The Spurs For McDermott

The Indiana Pacers have announced a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs that sends Doug McDermott to San Antonio. McDermott has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday morning that they have made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs (see Tweet below from the Pacers).

Full Trade Details Below:

According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies and Tony East of Forbes (see Tweets below), the Pacers were also able to create a trade exception in the deal.

Pacers Get: Future Second Round Pick, Trade Exception

Spurs Get: Doug McDermott, Future Second Round Pick and Future Second Round Pick Swap

More on the trade can be read here from the Pacers.

Before the deal had become a sign-and-trade, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the contract for McDermott is 3-years, $42 million (see Tweet below).

Some notes on McDermott:

Played three years for the Indiana Pacers

29 years old

11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls

Played for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers

Averaged a career high 13.6 points per game with the Indiana Pacers last season

13.6 points per game with the Indiana Pacers last season 40.7% career shooter from the three-point range

Nickname is Dougie McBuckets

Averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season

The Spurs also announced the acquisition of McDermott in two Tweets below.

Some highlights from his career season with the Pacers can also be seen embedded below.



