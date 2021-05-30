Suns Beat Lakers and Anthony Davis Leaves Game With Injury

The Suns beat the Lakers in Game 4 to tie the series.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 100-92 on Sunday to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, and the series is now tied 2-2.

Chris Paul stepped up for the Suns scoring 18 points and dishing out nine assists.

Anthony Davis left the game due to injury.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

