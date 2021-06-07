Pacers Look Back on The Season of T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell had an underrated year on the Indiana Pacers.

T.J. McConnell had an underrated season for the Indiana Pacers this past season. He was the steals champion of the NBA (most total steals) and averaged 6.6 assists per game.

On June 2, the Pacers shared a video interview with him looking back on the season (Tweet below).

"I love the city, the state, how much they care about basketball, the fanbase, the organization," McConnell said via the Pacers. "I could not say a bad word if I tried."

The full interview can be seen above, and his highlights from the season can be seen below from the Pacers.

Related stories on NBA basketball