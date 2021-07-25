Team USA Basketball: Here's What Stephen A. Smith Said After The US Lost To France
Team USA Men's Basketball lost to France in the first game of the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday (see Tweet below from USA Basketball).
The US lost 83-76 to France, and Evan Fournier led the way for France with 22-points.
After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted his thoughts in an Instagram comment.
The comment from Smith on Instagram can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's Twitter account.
