Team USA Basketball: Reporter Asks JaVale McGee If His Mom Is Still Alive

JaVale McGee is in Tokyo for the USA Men's Basketball Olympic Team, and on Friday, the NBA veteran was asked a very unique question.

McGee was asked by a reporter if his mom is still alive, and the video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ClutchPoints NBA.

McGee told the reporter that his mom is alive.

"That's a weird question to ask somebody, but keep going," McGee said to the reporter.

McGee played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.

Related stories on NBA basketball