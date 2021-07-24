Team USA Basketball: Reporter Asks JaVale McGee If His Mom Is Still Alive

Team USA Basketball WATCH: Reporter Asks JaVale McGee If His Mom Is Still Alive
One reporter asked JaVale McGee a very interesting question.
JaVale McGee is in Tokyo for the USA Men's Basketball Olympic Team, and on Friday, the NBA veteran was asked a very unique question.
McGee was asked by a reporter if his mom is still alive, and the video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ClutchPoints NBA.
McGee told the reporter that his mom is alive.
"That's a weird question to ask somebody, but keep going," McGee said to the reporter.
McGee played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.
