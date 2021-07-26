Team USA Basketball: Here's What Skip Bayless Tweeted About Nets' Kevin Durant After Loss To France

Kevin Durant and Team USA lost to France in the first game of the Olympics on Sunday.

Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet about Kevin Durant after Team USA lost the first game of the Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo to France.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant had 10-points and Team USA lost 83-76 to France.

The happy birthday Bayless is referencing can be seen from JaVale McGee's Instagram in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA Retweet.

Related stories on NBA basketball